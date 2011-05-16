VOTE REPUBLICAN – END MEDICARE
Paul Krugman is right. There is absolutely nothing misleading about the new DCCC slogan. In fact, to say otherwise should be the very definition of misleading.
I've been saying for weeks that Democrats need to stop hedging on this matter. I cringe every time I see one of them soften the point by saying that the Republicans voted to "change Medicare as we know it". No, they did not. They voted to end Medicare.
What they replaced it with is *not* Medicare. Medicare is a guaranteed healthcare benefit program backed by the full faith and credit of the US government. Anything less is *not* Medicare.
Don't back down on this point Dems. You are entirely, 100% correct.
2 Comments:
