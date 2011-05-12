The Snake Bites Hardest Just Before It Dies
I try to keep that in mind when discussing racism. The idea that electing a black man to the Presidency would somehow usher in a new era of racial harmony was a naive proposition at best. Is it really that surprising that people in a position of privilege would just shrug their shoulders and say, "Ok" when they perceive that they are losing that position?
But I am not discouraged by the inevitable backlash, because I take to heart the title of this post. The ferocity of the backlash is just another sign that it is the last strike of a dying point of view.
Racism (or, in its more general form, xenophobia) is part of the human condition and will never be completely eliminated. But it does get better. It has gotten better. It will get better.
This I believe more firmly now than ever.
(This post inspired by this.)
