But much of the criticism of Obama is rarely smart.By smart I mean that it is stated in a way that is meant to affect change in Obama's policies and politics. Not smart is when you just criticize and expect the mere act of criticism to bring about change (and then get mightily offended when it doesn't).A lot of critics like to point to the "make me do it" story as their model. But what they fail to understand is that "make me do it" takes more than saying "you're doing it wrong." It means creating the electoral framework in which it becomes possible for Obama to forge ahead in those areas where you want him to attack.If someone is doing something that you think is idiotic, calling them an idiot is the best strategy to make them double down on the idiocy.Oh, and just in case you are wondering, I think many of the critics of the critics of Obama are making the exact same mistake.