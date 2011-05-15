Sunday, May 15, 2011

Beware Internet Bubbles

The volume of information available on the internet is so large that no one can realistically consume it without some kind of gatekeeper. We need filters that allow us to consume a good cross-section of material without being overwhelmed by the volume. In this TED Talk, Eli Pariser implicitly acknowledges this in the process of warning of the danger that comes when human gatekeepers (editors and publishers) are replaced with electronic gatekeepers (filtering algorithms from facebook, google, etc.)

It's a good conversation to have.

Eli has also set up a web site with more ideas on what you can do to keep yourself from getting trapped in a filter bubble.

posted by Chris Andersen at 2:48 PM

