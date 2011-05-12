An Exercise In Distraction
I heard Ed Schulz devoting a considerable portion of his show yesterday to the nontroversy over the rapper Common's appearance at a White House poetry reading. All I could think while listening to the show was, "Why are you spending any time on this Ed?" FOX wants nothing more than to get people to stop talking about the good things Obama is doing (like killing Osama). Why give them an assist?
"There’s no satisfying them. Nothing he can do will ever make them see anything other than a black guy dirtying up their White House. So be it. Eventually evolution works this mess out." -- Oliver Willis
